FG reaffirms commitment to ease of doing business

The Federal Government has reiterated its resolve to make the business environment more friendly for all investors in the country.

Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, stated this on Thursday at the official commissioning of Chartered Institute of Bankers building, the Bankers House Abuja.

He said Nigeria is primed and ready for new depths of economic growth and development, and with a “population constituting the largest market on the continent, a swelling demography of ambitious, tech-savvy young people, accelerating regional integration and connection to new markets, we are presented with an unprecedented opportunity to launch the country into a new decade of sustained prosperity.”

He affirmed that this presents an opportunity, which the government is fully committed, to translating into lived realities for millions of Nigerians across the country.

Prof Osinbajo added that the government understands what the challenges are and have continued to meet them head-on.

“We also understand that the realization of our country’s potential, at this crucial moment, will require the careful choreography of government policies that remove every impediment in the way of those determined to pursue their dreams and build businesses.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“This is why in the past six years we have aggressively pursued, under the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), the creation of an environment that allows Nigerian businesses, at every level, operate without the bottlenecks and drawbacks that have come to characterize their interface with agencies and regulators.

“Building on the progress of these reforms and aggregating lessons from some of the setbacks in its implementation, we doubled down on PEBEC on the 7th of February with the 7th 60-day National Action Plan (NAP 7.0) on the Ease of Doing Business, which is programmed to run until the 7th of April 2022.

“We will consolidate on the achievements in removal of regulatory constraints around agro-exports, driving electronic filing of taxes and working closely with the States to make their own business environments friendlier,” the VicePresident said.

Dr Bayo Olugbemi, President/Chairman of Council, CIBN in his welcome address said the institute as the conscience of the industry has continued to foster the observance of ethics and professionalism among practitioners in the banking industry.

He said the CIBN will not leave any stone unturned towards ensuring that all banks and bankers imbibe and abide by the expected ethical standards of the profession.

“The protection of Consumers of Banking Products and Services is very important to us, this we promise to keep in focus continually.

“We have worked very closely with the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Bankers Committee on the implementation of the Competency Framework, ensuring that fit and proper persons occupy various positions in the banking industry,” Dr Olugbemi said.

The institute, he added also recently launched a new syllabus for the training of professional bankers, pointing out that the new syllabus is fortified and enriched with contents that are contemporary and addresses emerging issues in the world of banking and finance.