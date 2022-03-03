Igboho not freed yet, we are negotiating due to his health, says counsel

Chief Yomi Aliyyu (SAN), counsel to the detained Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, on Thursday, debunked rumours on social media that he has been freed and on his way to Germany, adding that they have begun negotiations with Benin Republic government over his ‘health status.’

Alliyu in a statement entitled: ‘Re: Purported release of Sunday Igboho’ on his social media handles, asked the public to discountenance all rumours on Igboho’s alleged freedom.

According to him, “kindly discountenance any news about the release of Chief Sunday Adeyemo or that he is on his way to Germany. It is not true, please.

“With the assistance of worldwide renowned professor and Prof Akintoye and lawyers (Falola and myself), we are negotiating for something more comfortable for him than prison to meet his health demand.

“I advise you to remain calm and prayerful.”

It will be recalled that the incarceration of the 49-year-old agitator was renewed weeks back for another six months and he had spent over 227 days in detention in Benin Republic.