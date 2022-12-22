Ortom signs N179.7bn 2023 appropriation bill into law

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Thursday signed into law the budget of N179.7 billion for the 2023 fiscal year.

While appreciating the lawmakers for speedy work on the budget and quick passage of the bill, the governor said the lawmakers’ favourable disposition has aided his administration’s achievements.

“We appreciate the 9th Assembly for the synergy and understanding which aided our achievements and victories.”

“Though 2023 is pregnant and loaded, we hope that God will see us through all the challenges we are facing,” the governor said.

The governor who also spoke on the forthcoming general elections admonished people of the state to vote for individuals that can be trusted and not according to parties.

He said, “Come 2023, let us work hard and vote according to the election and not according to the party.

“We must know those people who have prospects to help us and the country. Let us be truthful when we sit to consider this and may God direct us.”

