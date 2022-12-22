BREAKING: Comedian/MC Peteru, 35, is Dead

Latest NewsEntertainmentTop News
By Ifeoluwa Akinola
Owomoyela Nifemi, MC/Comedian and Brand Influencer

Tobi Owomoyela, a.k.a Peteru, a popular comedian and influencer, dies at age 35 on Wednesday, 21 December 2022. 

The family is yet to disclose the cause of death.

His Comedy circle colleagues and other social media influencers have taken to Instagram and Twitter to mourn his demise. 

He is survived by Bryan, his child, who is with his mother in the United States.

Many of his followers have taken to the last post he made on 1 November 2022 to express their shock and condolences.

Peteru before his demise was a fast-rising comedian who made a name for himself in the South-West of Nigeria. He was full of life and vibrant.

 

 

You might also like
Latest News

Again, London Court denies Ekweremadu bail

Latest News

Don’t allow yourselves to be used by politicians, Saraki tells DSS

Latest News

CBN bows to pressure, reviews cash withdrawal policy to N500,000 for individuals, N5m…

Latest News

Gombe CP attributes crime, violence to idleness of youths

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More