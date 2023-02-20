Israel Arogbonlo

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has reiterated his support for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi adding that he is ready to sacrifice his senatorial ambition in the National Assembly elections this Saturday if it will ensure the victory of the former Anambra governor.

Ortom disclosed this while addressing members of the Igbo community in the State on Monday.

He also called on the Igbos to take this opportunity at their disposal and support the LP presidential candidate in order to unite the country.

His words; “For me, it’s not even that I’m contesting an election. Yes, the form was bought for me by the people of Benue State. I’ve gone round; they have accepted that they will vote for me.

“But if I’m to sacrifice my senatorial ambition for Peter Obi to win, so shall it be,” he said to loud cheers from the crowd.

“I know that if [any group of] people are connected in this world, they are the Igbo. This is the opportunity you have to say that an Igbo man from the South East is president.

“So, let us not miss this opportunity that God himself is providing. The youth have told me, my own people have told me – stakeholders here, traditional rulers, party people across party lines. Obi’s matter is not about APC or PDP or SDP or any other party. It’s about Nigeria.”

His endorsement of Obi came after months of refusal to support the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, whose emergence in May 2022 has been generated controversies in recent times.

