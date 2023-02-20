By: Aliyu Abdulkareem

Socialite, Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, has said

to Yusuf Alami, the teenage who stood in front of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi’s moving convoy at a Lagos rally on Saturday, that his life will not remain the same.

Cubana in a pose with the boy said, “Yusuf’s life will never be the same again, he has received so much that will take his family and himself out of Trenches.

“Dude dropped out of school in JSS 2 to push truck and offloading jobs.

“So I’m sending him back to school where he belongs till the end of his Tertiary Institution.

“Obidents you guys are champions, you guys made a nobody somebody, you guys made the poor rich.

“You guys are really the change we are talking about on Election Day, let’s go out to vote and also protect our votes. So we can perfect all that we started,” he said.

He further shows gratitude to those who sent money for the teenager.

Credit: Cubana_chiefpriest

——





