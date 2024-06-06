A member of the 2024 Ogun State Hajj Medical Team, Dr Lateef Salako, has described the Ogun State medical screening programme for its Hajj pilgrims as the best and able to ensure that pilgrims can observe their Hajj without any medical challenge.

Dr Salako, a consultant radiation and clinical oncologist at the Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta, said the medical screening programme, a part of the welfare package for the pilgrims, had ensured that they were medically prepared before the trip.

According to him, the medical team during the journey will continue to work closely with the pilgrims and monitor them for any emergencies, as well as provide ongoing education and counselling on the best way to remain healthy during the pilgrimage.

“We educate and counsel them on the importance of looking after their health. We also conduct basic and routine investigations to identify any health challenges and provide medical advice on managing long-term health conditions while on Hajj and also support them with medications.

He said: “We encourage pilgrims to consult their family doctors about any existing or new health challenges for proper medication. They were advised to bring all necessary medications along with them with a doctor’s prescription and endorsement for at least six weeks duration for the trip.

“While in Saudi Arabia, we educate and counsel the pilgrims on personal hygiene, the importance of drinking enough water, eating fruits, avoiding walking in the sun, and being cautious about their diet and beverage choices. They should always find time to rest and avoid self-medication.

“During Hajj, pilgrims often face several health challenges due to the large crowds and strenuous activities. But with appropriate treatment, these conditions can be managed effectively, allowing pilgrims to recover and continue their Hajj journey.”

Read Also: World Environmental Day: MiND Initiative calls for collective effort to address challenges