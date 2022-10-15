Peter Obi begs supporters, promises to review campaign list 

PRESIDENTIAL candidate of Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, on Friday appealed to his supporters to be patient with him as he and the party reviewed his campaign council list.

An uproar greeted the release of the list during the week following the discovery of some names on it that were deemed inappropriate. Obi in tweets on Friday pleaded for patience with a promise that an updated list would be released very soon.

“I have received calls of concern following the release of the Labour Party’s Presidential Campaign Council list. Admittedly, there were some omissions and erroneous entries in the list hence the concerns expressed.

“In response, the Labour Party Chairman in the presence of members of the National Working Committee (NWC) addressed the issues during a press conference. In keeping with our commitment to accountability, responsiveness and transparency, an updated list will be issued in due course. I plead for patience,” Obi said.

