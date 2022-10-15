Banditry escalates in Zamfara, govt locks down 3 LGs

THE Zamfara State government has announced the total shutdown of Anka, Bukkuyum and Gummi local government areas of the state following the resurgence of kidnapping and other forms of criminality in the areas.

The nine towns and villages affected by the government action are Yarkofoji, Birnin Tudu, Rini, Gora Namaye, Janbako, Faru, Kaya, Boko and Mada.

The announcement was contained in a statement on Friday by the Commissioner for Information, Ibrahim Dosara.

The statement reads in part: “All movements are henceforth restricted in the aforementioned local governments and towns. Security personnel have been directed to deal ruthlessly with anybody found violating the restriction order.

“Government at this point has found it necessary to introduce some stringent measures that may inadvertently hurt everybody.

“However, the measures are targeted at curtailing the recent excesses of the bandits with the overall objective of crippling their capacity to attack our communities.

“Government also considered closing down the markets at Danjibga and Bagega.

“Government also closed down the following roads until further notice: ColonyLambar-Boko Road, BakuraLambar-Damri Road, Mayanchi-Daki Takwas-Gummi Road, Daki Takwas-Zuru Road, Kucheri-Bawaganga-Wanke Road, Magami-Dangulbi Road and Gusau-Magami Road.





“These measures are taken to facilitate and enable our gallant security operatives to conduct their operations without hindrances.

“By this announcement, security personnel are hereby directed to deal ruthlessly with anyone found violating these orders.

“Government sincerely regrets any inconvenience caused to the general public by these measures.”

The state government also said: “Following the loss of lives of our fellow brothers and sisters, His Excellency the Executive Governor of Zamfara State, Honourable Dr Bello Muhammad, MON (Matawallen Maradun), has ordered the immediate suspension of all APC meetings and activities as part of his government’s concern and sympathy in this direction.

“Stakeholders invited for Friday, October 14th, 2022 APC stakeholders meeting are hereby advised to hold on for a new date for the meeting. Any inconveniences caused are regretted.”