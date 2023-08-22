Persons Living with Disabilities (PLWDs) have demanded inclusivity, with stakeholders arguing that inclusive governance reflects a functioning democracy.

Stakeholders drawn from PLWDs’ associations, academia, and civil society made this call at the Yusuf Olatunji colloquium held at Tunde Odunlade Arts Bodija, Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

Leading the call, an associate Professor of Humanitarian Studies at the University of Ibadan, Dr Adio Moses-Ruth, said that PLWDs were still not getting favourable policies and an environment to thrive.

She said it was imperative for policymakers to make policies that engender human rights and give everyone a voice.

Also speaking, Amina Audu, a lecturer and founder of the Rebuilding Hope on Wheels Initiative, said climate change policies were not receptive to people living with disabilities.

Represented by Mr Ayo Awobona, she noted that communication channels in times of emergencies were not inclusive, making it difficult for PLWDs to secure timely information during emergencies.

Aside from inclusive disaster preparedness and response, she also demanded accessible and upgraded infrastructure that accommodates people living with disabilities.

The convener of the colloquium, Mr Yusuf Olatunji, decried that PLWDs were left behind while a lot of things were changing around them.

On her part, the Chairman of the Agency for the Welfare of Persons with Disabilities in Ondo State, Folasade Arise, charged PLWDs to support themselves to attain political positions.

Stressing that PLWDs had the ability to attain political offices, Arise cautioned people living with disabilities against acting as pressure groups.

Delivering a lecture at the event, founder of Shafaudeen-in-Islam Worldwide, Professor Sabit Olagoke, stressed that society must adhere to the principles of equity, justice, and accountability.





Decrying the operation of government by the highest bidder, Olagoke called for inclusive governance, an inclusive electoral process, inclusive development, and a humane environment.

In her remarks, Oyo Commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs Toyin Balogun, avowed that Governor Seyi Makinde’s government was inclusive in all ramifications.

A lawmaker representing Ibadan North 1 constituency, Honourable Olufunke Comforter, who represented the former Oyo governor’s wife, Mrs Mutiat Ladoja, cautioned members of society against any form of discrimination against PLWDs.

Also speaking, a former special assistant to Governor Seyi Makinde on Youths and Sports, Mr Kazeem Bolarinwa, held that people must value themselves and their relevance to society and never allow themselves to be weighed down.

