How Osun attained 7th position in national examination rating — Adeleke

Governor Ademola Adeleke has shed more light on how Osun State achieved the extraordinary leap from 33rd to seventh position in national examination rating as released recently by the National Examination Council (NECO).

Speaking in Osogbo, the state capital, Governor Adeleke said the result was the outcome of teamwork and direct implementation of several measures by his administration from 2022 to date.

He explained that several reasons accounted for the improved learning outcomes, citing the rapid improvement in the learning environment as number one.

The state governor said several schools are being rehabilitated to provide a conducive environment for the students and pupils, saying over 150 schools have already been rehabilitated.

He also listed the decision of his administration to attend to the many needs of teachers across the schools as a major motivating factor, saying, “Our teachers are well motivated and give their best to teach and support our students.

“Our government did a lot for the teachers in terms of service conditions. They told me they have rest of mind as regular payments of salaries and entitlements are not to be joked with.”

The governor listed the engagement of former principals and vice principals who he said had further stabilized the education system.

Adeleke said the administration had been conducting targeted training and retraining of teachers, a programme he said had further developed the capacity of teachers across the state.

“Our government also regularly distributed learning materials of various types to the schools, teachers and students. The materials strengthen our schools, the teachers and the students,” he added.

Meanwhile, Governor Adeleke has announced his renewed commitment to human capital development.

He made the pledge while declaring open the district conference of the Rotary District 9126 at Ede.

The governor said he associates with the Rotary Club today and all the time because his governance agenda aligns with that of the global club.

“Touching lives positively is the hallmark of a good leader. Contributing to the growth of the society is a must for all people-oriented leadership. What the Rotary club is doing at a non-governmental level is what our administration is implementing as a government,” he told the audience which included former Governor Rauf Aregbesola.

“We revived agriculture mechanisation to deploy farming as a tool against poverty. We reduced Osun infrastructure deficit by over 45 percent as we upgraded rural and urban infrastructure.

“Our government restored pipe-borne water in a statewide programme to rehabilitate our water works and water schemes.

Primary health care has been strengthened to bring health care to the grassroots.

“I invite us to note that while we are reducing our state debt, we are not borrowing to fund any existing project. All the mega projects in the infrastructure sector are being funded through our internally generated revenue, national allocations, among others,” he told the audience.