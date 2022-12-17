Perfect combo: Ekuru and ata dindin

PREPARED similarly to moimoi but tastes differently, Ekuru, also called Ofuloju, is a popular native cuisine of the Yoruba people.

Because it is cooked without adding any spices or seasoning inside it, it is mostly eaten with spicy ata dindin (fried stew) and for some, also with eko agidi.

The combination is easy to make and is really delicious.

To get started, you will need:

INGREDIENTS

Black/brown-eyed beans

Palm Oil

Salt

Dried pepper/red bell pepper

Scotch bonnet pepper

Onion

Seasoning cubes

Locust beans (Iru)

Smoked fish





Ground crayfish

METHOD

First soak and peel the beans. Then blend with little water so that the consistency is not too thick nor too fluid, until semi-smooth. When you are done blending, empty the contents into a bowl.

With a wooden spoon or ladle, mix for 30 minutes until it is fluffy. You can also use a hand mixer if you have one.

After mixing, scoop the batter into banana leaves (the ones used to prepare moimoi) or tin cups. Steam till fully cooked, this should take roughly 30 minutes on medium heat.

While the ekuru is cooking, it is time to prepare the ata dindin. Soak the smoked fish inside hot water to clean, then shred into smaller pieces.

Also, you must have soaked the dried pepper in hot water for at least an hour. This is to make sure it does not blacken up your sauce. After soaking, blend the dried pepper or scotch bonnet, onion and bell peppers roughly. Set aside.

Place a pot or pan on low heat and pour palm oil inside. When it is hot, add chopped onion and fry for few minutes. Next, add the locust beans and fry for a minute.

Turn the heat up to medium and add the blended pepper. Add the seasoning cubes and salt and fry for five minutes. Stir occasionally so it does not burn.

Add the shredded smoked fish and continue to fry, add the ground crayfish and fry for one to two more minutes and your ata dindin is ready.

Crumble up your ekuru, add the sauce, mix properly, wash your hand and enjoy!

