Pastor’s wife who engaged in sex romp with herbalist in custody — Police

A yet-to-be-identified pastor’s wife who reportedly engaged in sex romp with a native doctor that eventually died during the act has been arrested by Police Command in Ekiti, Tribune Online can authoritatively report.

Recall the deceased identified simply as Kehinde died on Monday, January 2, in the hotel room where he had visited with his female partner.

Reacting, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Ekiti, ASP Sunday Abutu said that investigation has commenced on the circumstances surrounding the death of the man.

” Yes, we can confirm the death of the man in one of the hotels at Ikere-Ekiti on Monday. His corpse has been retrieved and deposited at the morgue.

“Let me quickly tell you that the woman in question is with us already as we commence investigations to unravel the cause or otherwise of the man’s death, ” the PPRO told Tribune Online.