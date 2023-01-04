Peller flags off senatorial campaign in Iseyin

The lawmaker representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa Federal Constituency in Oyo State at the House of Representatives, Shina Peller, on Wednesday flagged off his senatorial campaign at Adabo Market, Palace Square, Iseyin, Oyo State.

Speaking during the flag-off, Peller, who is contesting on the platform of the Accord party in Oyo North Senatorial District, said he was yielding to the call of his people from Oke-Ogun and he had no option than to opt for the Oyo North Senatorial District seat.

He said he is contesting for a Senatorial seat in order to lead the liberation mission for the people of Oke-Ogun.

He said “I will be leading a libration mission for the whole Oyo North Senatorial District, where we want the principle of equity, justice to be upheld.

“I represent a constituency that has four local government areas. My local government, Iseyin has been the dominating local government and during my time I want the minority to have a say and by so doing, I said I will not ask for second term so that other local governments can have their turn and that is why I running for Senate seat under Accord.”

Peller added that “It is a new dawn in our senatorial district, believing in one, I ask for your vote and you surprised me in the 2019 elections by voting for me, then I was in another party, now I’m going for the Senate under Accord and I need your support again. we left the All Progressives Congress (APC) and God gave us Accord.

“When Accord came, we saw that it is party that understands the interest of the people. They understand the interest of the youths, women and the less privileged in our society. The logo of our party is your thumb. Please vote for me,” he said.

In his remarks, the National Chairman of Accord, Honorable Muhammed Lawal Nalado lauded the candidature of Peller, saying “With what I saw today, Peller will win Oyo North ticket and our other candidates will all emerge in the forthcoming election.”

Present at the programme include the National Chairman of Accord, Honorable Muhammed Lawal Nalado, Accord National Secretary, Honorable Adebukola Ajaja, former Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Honourable Gunju Ojo, other National Executive Committee members and political leaders from the thirteen local government areas in Oyo North.

