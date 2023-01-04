Tribune reporter named best journalist for 2022

“His published reports were simple, and straightforward and has a tremendous impact on…”

Latest News
By Israel Arogbonlo

The Northern Bureau Chief, Nigerian Tribune, Muhammad Sabiu has been declared the winner of the Best Journalist Award category for the year 2022 by a Kaduna-based online Authentic News Daily.

In a statement issued by the consulting Editor of the online medium, Okpani Jacob Dickson noted that the 8th edition of the annual event was divided into 17 categories and all winners had been declared, saying, however, the award ceremony will take place at a later date.

ALSO READ: Suspected cultists kill tricycle operator in Anambra 

The statement said this year’s award for the Best Journalist category is shared by Muhammad Sabiu, of the Nigerian Tribune and Bode Olagoke of Blueprint newspaper.

The statement noted that “The duo had been outstanding within the year under review. While, Olagoke was the sole winner in 2021, Sabiu’s impactful reportage on the kidnapping of school children, and abduction of Abuja – Kaduna train passengers among others could not be ignored.

“His published reports were simple, and straightforward and has a tremendous impact on Kaduna people and its environs.

Other awardees included the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emiefele who clinched the Personality of the Year award, Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi who was declared the politician of the Year, and the Best Governor award goes to the Nasarawa state governor, Abdullahi Sule, while Senator Uba Sani was declared the winner of the Best Legislature of the year among others.

 

You might also like
Latest News

Insurgency, threat to 2023 election, census ― El-Rufai

Latest News

Court dismisses libel suit against Nigerian Tribune

Latest News

Troops kill scores of bandits, destroy hideout in Kaduna

Latest News

Buhari meets freed 23 train passengers in Kaduna

Comments
Subscribe to e-Paper
E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune
Frontpage Today

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More