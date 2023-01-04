Makinde’s aide, Taye Currency, others campaign for Atiku in Ibadan

The seeming cold war between Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo and the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on Wednesday, appears to be fizzling out as one of the governor’s aides, Taye Adebisi, popularly known as Taye Currency led the entertainment of mammoth crowd during a “Freedom Walk for Atiku, in Ibadan.

Taye Currency is a Special Assistant to the Oyo State Governor on Entertainment.

The crowd, consisting of supporters of Makinde and other notable candidates of PDP, in Oyo namely, Bisi Ilaka (Oyo Central Senatorial District), Joseph Tegbe (Oyo South Senatorial District) and others converged around Total Garden, Ibadan at 8.15 am.

Before the party supporters moved in a long convoy guarded by security agents, including the Department of State Security (DSS), Nigeria Police and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, one of the PDP chieftains in Oyo, Mr Gbenga Babalola, chanted solidarity song in support of Atiku, Makinde, Ilaka, Tegbe, Wole Kanle and other candidates of the party.

ALSO READ: Presidential poll: Why I will not campaign for Tinubu, Atiku, Obi, Kwankwaso ― Ngige

The PDP leaders, who are currently trekking through Agodi Gate, Oje Market, Isale Afa, Labiran areas to the ancient Mapo Hall, include former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Chief Jumoke Akinjide, former deputy governor of Oyo State, Alhaji Hazeem Gbolarumi, erstwhile chairman of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), Engineer Jide Adeniji, Chief Wole Oyelese, among others.