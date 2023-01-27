PDP suspends Ebonyi party chairman over alleged anti-party activities

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended the chairman of its Ebonyi State chapter, Okorie Tochukwu Okoroafor.

The decision to suspend came at NWC’s emergency meeting held on Friday.

According to a statement issued on Friday by Hon. Debo Ologunagba, National Publicity Secretary, which announced the measure, the NWC extensively reviewed the conduct and activities of the suspended party boss.

The statement explained that the action was taken pursuant to Sections 29 (2) (b) and 57(3) of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017).

It added that the “NWC has on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC) approved the suspension of Okorie Tochukwu Okoroafor with effect from today, Friday, January 27, 2023, over allegations of anti-party activities and violation of provisions of Section 58 (1) of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017).

“Consequently, Okorie Tochukwu Okoroafor has been referred to the Party’s appropriate Disciplinary Committee for further action.”

The party has also announced the expansion of Ekiti State PDP Caretaker Committee recently set up.

It said pursuant to Sections 29(2)(b) and 31(2)(e) of our the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017), NEC approved the expansion of Caretaker Committee.

The statement gave the expanded committee as Arch. Sadiq Obanoyen (Chairman); members are Hon. Ojoade Fajana, Chief Mrs Adijat Eniola Balogun, Hon. Oladimeji Joshua Ayodele, Chief Boboye Adekunle, Hajia Lawal Idayat Tosin, Comrade Waliu Olawole Oladipupo and Erelu Toyin Olumilua Mark.

Other members are Dr Alade Beatrice Modupe, Aare Temitope Amerijoye, Akogun Bunmi Ogunleye, Olugbenga Adewole, Hon Ajibola Samuel, and Barr. Dosu Babatunde was named as Member/Secretary





The NWC urged all leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of the party in Ekiti State to continue to work together and remain focused on the task ahead.

