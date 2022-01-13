PDP schedules North-West zonal congress for Feb 12

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has scheduled its outstanding zonal congress for its North-West Zone for the purpose of electing Zonal Working Committee and National Ex-Officios for Saturday, February 12, 2022.

According to a statement issued by Hon. Umaru M. Bature, its National Organizing Secretary, this was part of the resolutions of the National Working Committee (NWC) at its meeting on Wednesday.

The statement informed that the North-West Zonal Congress will hold at the zonal headquarters of the party in Kaduna State.

It urged all critical stakeholders and its teeming members in the North-West Zone should be informed and guided accordingly.

I’m a separate development, the PDP on Thursday inaugurated three separate committees including the Tenders Committee, Committee for the Review of Party’s Establishment Manual and Scheme of Service, and Staff Audit Committee.

According to the National Secretary of the party, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, the committees were set up as part of efforts by NWC to “restore sanity in the party and rescue Nigeria.”

