NPA commissions Dockyard Training School, set to partner WMU, Unilag, others

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), on Wednesday, commissioned its Dockyard Training School in Lagos. This is even as the agency said that plans are in the works to partner with the World Maritime University (WMU) the Nigerian Navy Hydrography Department, the Nigerian Institute of Marine and Oceanography Research, the University of Lagos and other research and learning institutions in the area of curriculum development and capacity building.

Speaking during the commissioning of the training facility which held, on Wednesday, in Apapa, Lagos, the Managing Director of the NPA, Mohammed Bello-Koko, explained that the commissioning of the Dockyard Training School is a testament of the agency’s resolve to institute continuous learning as a culture in the agency.

According to Mohammed Bello-Koko, “A modern technical training facility of this nature is germane to us as an Authority because the opportunity to learn, unlearn and relearn which it offers constitutes a critical success factor in actualizing our strategic intent of becoming the maritime logistics hub for sustainable port services in Africa.

“As most of us are aware, having in place a robust talent pool is a necessary precondition for operating efficiently in the fiercely competitive terrain that port business is.

“Consistently up-skilling and re-skilling our employees on whom we place a very high premium is our overriding objective as a management team, and our readiness to position them to be best in class, is at the core of what this training school sets to achieve

“This complex has the capacity of training 380 persons per time as it consists of a lecture theatre with seating capacity of 73 persons, a large hall with seat capacity of 112; a mini hall with seat capacity of 50 people; another with 27 and six simulation classrooms that seats 16 persons each, including a fully automated library with seating capacity for 120 persons and a hostel with 30-bed capacity.





“The decision to invest so much in this facility took cognizance of our former employees, some of whom although retired are actually not tired. We intend to tap into their wealth of experience and institutional knowledge by inviting them as resource persons to train upcoming employees.

“Processes are also in the works to partner with the World Maritime University, The Nigerian Navy Hydrography Department. Nigerian Institute of Marine and Oceanography Research, the University of Lagos and other research and learning institutions in the area of curriculum development and capacity building.

“It would be pertinent to mention that work is at advanced stages to transform our Riggers Workshop to a marine and Seamanship Workshop to be deployed for training in the area of Seamanship Practical, Radio/Signal. Marine Engine/Auxiliaries. Buoyage Practical, Mooring and other Marine related competencies which are increasingly in demand not just in-house but indeed in our industry. These training will significantly help to insulate us and our stakeholders from the grave risk of talent deficit.

“Let me, therefore, seize this moment to recommend this facility for patronage by sister agencies in the maritime sector and other industry players who are desirous of a best-in-class training platform for their employees.

“This commissioning is also a reminder that our drive towards attaining the compliance status for Quality Management System (ISO 9001), Environment Management System (ISO 14001) as well as Occupational Health & Safety Management System (ISO 45001) is no fluke, and all hands must be on deck to make it a reality.”

Present at the commissioning were the Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Bashir Jamoh; Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe; Chairman, Seaport Terminal Operators Association of Nigeria (STOAN), Princess Vicky Haarstrup; Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Dr George Moghalu; Professor Pat Utomi and others who all gave goodwill messages before the commissioning of the facility.