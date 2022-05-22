PDP primaries: We must embrace peace, togetherness as we elect our standard bearers — Arapaja

The PDP Deputy National Chairman South, Ambassador Taofeek Oladejo Arapaja has charged delegates and critical stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to embrace peace and tranquillity as we are set to elect those who will represent the party in forthcoming 2023 general election.

In a press release signed by the Deputy National Chairman South of PDP, Ambassador Taofeek Oladejo Arapaja made available to newsmen by his Personal Assistant, Bamitale Ibrahim, he emphasized the need for all members of the party to embrace peace, tranquility, and togetherness during and after the party primaries.

“I want to use this medium to plead with all members of our great party, to go into this primary exercise as a big family and eschew any issue capable of bringing disunity among us”.

“We must place premium on unity, peace and party supremacy and always remember our major enemies- Opposition parrots. The need to assiduously work together for a common goal can ever be overemphasized.

“One of our mission is to dislodge the ruling party from the presidency,” he said.

He further stated that, our main goal is to win more states, more green and red chambers seats and even more state Assembly seats.





“Our party, PDP must be positioned to come out with outstanding results.

“Our party, PDP, remains the only voice, hope and leading light of the masses. We can not afford to fail on the mission which Nigerians sent us. We must be ready to genuinely work together while we wrestle power from oppressors who have nothing to offer Nigerians.”