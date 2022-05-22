Blossom Chukwujekwu finds love again

It has been three years since his first marriage to Maureen Esisi crashed but actor Blossom Chukwujekwu has found love again and has indeed tied the knot with his new wife, Ehinome.

His first marriage to Esisi was admired by many of his colleagues and fans due to his show of love and affection to his ex-wife while the marriage lasted but many people were shocked when after four years of being together, they decided to break-up.

R had gathered that the Nollywood actor got engaged to his new wife, Ehinome in February this year and they have both been seeing each other as they worked on formalising the union.

It was learnt that they both decided to take the next step with their traditional wedding which held in Edo State during the week while the white wedding is expected to hold in a matter of weeks.

With the actor describing his decision to pick another wife as the will of God, he shared pictures of his new woman on his Instagram page with the caption “grace and love.”

Friends and colleagues of the Nollywood actor have been sending in their congratulatory messages, wishing Blossom a happy married life with his new wife.





