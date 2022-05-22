I have a name, brand that can open doors for me —Dami Adenuga

Popular music executive and talent manager, Dami Adenuga, has carved out a niche for himself in the digital marketing world and seems to be on the quest for ensuring the emergence of a new generation of digital media executives in Nigeria and beyond.

But beyond being a media executive, Adenuga works closely with Nigeria’s music star and entrepreneur, D’banj and has described the singer as a workaholic who keeps him on his toes. With a number of music and business projects executed together, Adenuga who adds a year today, hinted that the music industry has only seen the music success of D’banj but is yet to feel the impact of his business sense that has taken him across the world and made him global entrepreneur.

Speaking about D’banj’s work rate, Adenuga who is the founder of DAW Empire, an online PR agency that handles digital distribution of music contents and manages the affairs of music artistes disclosed that the Kokomaster hardly takes no for an answer as he does not believe anything is impossible if one puts his heart to it. “He is not the only artiste I work with or handle his music business affairs, but D’banj has a way of getting his results even when everybody feels otherwise.

With vast knowledge and years of experience as a social media influencer, talent manager, among others, Adenuga in a brief interaction with R said his mission is to build a formidable force of A-list Artistes who can compete in the global space.

For Adenuga, nothing is worth doing if it is not impactful or across the divide. This has been his driving force in empowering young minds, particularly budding artistes whose careers need to be properly guided.

Over the years, Adenuga who currently manages music star Jumabee, has been the brains behind product activations for organisations like D’banj records, B.A.D music, S2BD group, Nature Essence USA, Merrybet, among others, has also played the roles of public relations manager as well as business manager for Tonto Dikeh, Slimcase, Moneoa and so on.





“I am given to a life of total impact in any field I find myself. But as somebody who has spent the last decade in the entertainment and social media circles, it is safe to say that I have built a brand that is respected and valued by many,” he said.

Adenuga who is about to launch a new recording company that would give voice and platforms to rising stars in the music industry added that “as soon as the underground work is done, we will be coming out in a big way. People who know me can attest to the fact that I don’t just set out to do anything if proper checks have not been done. This new company will blow minds and reshape the music scene,” he enthused.

Adenuga has displayed professional prowess by raising a number of digital marketers across the country and also empowered small businesses.

