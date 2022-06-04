PDP primaries: Three former Reps aspirants concede to CUPP spokesperson

Ahead of the forthcoming general elections three former House of Representatives aspirants in the just concluded Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), primaries for Ideato North and South Federal constituency of Imo State have finally conceded defeat to the winner, Comrade Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, the national spokesperson of the Conference of United Political Parties,(CUPP) and pledged to work with him to ensure a resounding victory at the poll.

The trio, Onyeka Ikenta, Uzomba Chidinma, and Collins Obioha in their separate messages of solidarity to Ikenga Ugochinyere at the weekend specifically declared last week’s primaries that produced Ugochinyere as the candidate of PDP for the Federal Constituency as a very transparent free and fair election.

Uzomba who was the only female aspirant for Ideato Federal Constituency in her message said “I was defeated in a free and fair contest and I concede to you and hope to work with you to ensure a resounding victory in the general election”

Ikenta said, “I have accepted your landslide victory and it’s time to put the primaries behind and work for a resounding victory in the general election for the PDP.

Nigeria Opposition Coalition Spokesperson Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere was declared winner with a landslide 71 votes that saw him flooring seven other challengers with a 91.5 per cent margin.

Ikenga in a thank you speech thanked the delegates for their confidence in him and declared that as the candidate of the Party, he would stop at nothing to return the Federal Constituency to the Peoples Democratic Party after over 10yrs inability to win.





Ikenga also extended a hand of fellowship to his opponents to rally round him and the party as the victory was for all of Ideato nation and not just him and enjoined them to close ranks as they work towards taking the Constituency to the Party.

The Independent National Electoral Commission also monitored the exercise and had since declared it as peaceful, free, fair and in line with the Electoral Act and the INEC Guidelines.