Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Wednesday evening, announced the pronouncement of its state congress earlier slated for Thursday, 20th of April 2023.

The Chairman of the party, Dr.Akindele Adekunle made this known in a statement in Osogbo.

The statement read thus: “The postponement is necessitated by the holidays declared to mark the end of this year’s holy month of ramadan.

“Consideration is given to stakeholders in the Congress especially representatives of the national working committee who are to conduct the Congress on a day they are expected to set out to be with their various families to observe the salah holidays.”

“All inconveniences brought about by this postponement is highly regretted. New date for the Congress as may be fixed by the National Office of our great party will be communicated appropriately,” it concluded.

