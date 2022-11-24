PDP officially commences 2023 election campaign in Abia

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia State has officially flagged – off its electioneering campaigns for the governorship, National Assembly and state House of Assembly candidates in the 2023 general elections.

Speaking at the event, held at the Umuahia Township Stadium, the Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu stated that he was sure all l all PDP candidates would emerge victorious in the elections based on the fact that his administration has affected Abians positively and the PDP candidates are of men of character.

According to the Governor, no other political party is existing in Abia State and those that claim to be existing are people of zero electoral value. He expressed hope the incoming administration of Ikonne would sustain his legacies in the State.

In their various speeches, the members of the G-5 PDP Integrity Governor’s Group including Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State urged Abians to remain resolute in PDP, assuring that they are ready to take Nigeria out of its present challenges. They said what they stand for is equity fairness and justice and assured they are strong in their states and are committed to winning elections.

The governors, who congratulated all candidates that received flags, expressed hope that they would win and assured that the G-5 would support the PDP candidates in the State. They described Governor Ikpeazu as a performer and man of integrity who is trusted.

In his remarks, the PDP State Chairman, Rt. Hon. Asiforo Okere disclosed that the event which is a combination of the rallies and sensitization that have been taking place in the Wards and LGAs of the State. He reviewed that the party is presenting 36 candidates in the 2023 elections, including the Governorship candidate, Prof. Uche Ikonne, 3 Senatorial candidates; Governor Ikpeazu, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa and Col. Akobundu Rtd, 8 House of Representatives candidates and

24 House of Assembly. He thanked all party faithful, especially those that contested and could not get the tickets and described them as the heroes of the event

Responding on behalf of other candidates who received flags, the Governorship candidate for Abia State, Prof. Eleazar Uchenna Ikonne assured Abians that if elected, he would through his TIGER Economy manifesto which covers Trade, Industrialization, good governance, education and Rural Development engage in participatory governance in the State. He challenged Abians to give him their votes and expect best results and more developmental projects in the State.

Earlier in his speech, the Abia PDP Campaign Director General, Rt. Hon. Chinedum Elechi, who described the rally as historic noted that based on what the Governor has done in the State, there is need for the people to elect Professor Eleazar Uchenna Ikonne as the next Governor and ensure all other PDP candidates win.

Elechi, represented by the Secretary General of the Campaign Council, Stanley Ojigbo said based on the capacity of the party and achievements of Governor Ikpeazu, PDP would occupy the 24 seats of the State House of Assembly and the eight seats and three seats respectively in the National Assembly. He urged Abians not to allow themselves to be deceived by desperate politicians who have electoral value but remain resolute in the PDP while appreciating all that attended the event.

The event which was attended by the Deputy Governor of Abia State, Rt. Hon. Ude Oko Chukwu, the former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, former Abia State Deputy Governor,Chief Acho Nwakanma, PDP Deputy Governorship Candidate, Okey Igwe, Speaker Abia House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Chinedum Orji and members of the State House of Assembly, National Deputy Chairmen, South of the PDP, Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja, National Vice Chairmen, South East, Chief Ali Odefa, National Vice Chairman, South-South, Chief Dan Orbih, Members of the House of Assembly and candidates of the party, Secretary to the State Government, Chris Ezem, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Okey Ahiwe Commissioners, party chieftains among other dignitaries, featured handing over of the PDP flags to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu and other two senatorial candidates of the party, eight House of Representatives candidates and 24 State House of Assembly candidates and musical performances by various artistes.

