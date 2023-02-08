By Nurudeen Alimi

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Iyorchia Ayu has congratulated the former member of the Federal House of Representatives, representing Iseyin, Itesiwaju, Iwajowa and Kajola, Hon. Abiodun Olasupo on his nomination by the National Executive Committee (NEC) as a member of the party’s Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

Ayu in a letter addressed to Olasupo noted that the appointment was as a result of the support from the leadership of the party and supporters of the party.

He noted that the party would be glad if the former lawmaker’s contributions to the coming Presidential election lead to success for the party.

“We wish to inform you that the National Executive Council (NEC) of our Great Party at its 97th Meeting, approved your nomination as Member of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council for the 2023 General Elections.

“Your appointment underscores the broad support you enjoy among the leadership of our Party and all our teeming supporters.

“It is hoped, therefore, that your contribution to the overall success of the assignment of the council will justify the confidence reposed in you by the leadership of our Great Party,” the letter said.

