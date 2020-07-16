Efforts to reconcile the rift between national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and one of its founding member and former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido over the dissolution of Caretaker committee in the 27 local governments of the state has yielded positive result.

The party had sent an emissary, led by the state caretaker committee chairman, Hon. Umar Mungadi to appeal to the founding member and seek his support to lead the party on the path of success in the state.

It would be recalled that the National Working Committee of the party had set up a caretaker committee after the expiration of the tenure of the former state working committee to coordinate the party’s affairs in the State.

The Jigawa State PDP caretaker committee Chairman Hon Umar Mungadi along with other members of his committee said the National headquarters of the party sent them to Sule Lamido for two reasons.

The reason he said was that Lamido as a founding father of the opposition party was of immense value to the party.

“One of the reasons is to apologise to Sule Lamido and beg for his forgiveness. Secondly, Sule Lamido should tell them how the party should be run in the state.”

“Everybody in Nigeria knows who Lamido is to the party. Lamido is PDP and PDP is Lamido.”

The former governor of Jigawa state said he is not perturbed by the action of the PDP even though it was not consulted as a leader of the party in the state.

Lamido spoke at his Sharada office in Kano when the State caretaker committee paid him a courtesy visit where the committee apologised for some of the happenings.

Sule Lamido while receiving them said he is not offended.

He said PDP is an Institution and not individual.

“I am not bordered as I am busy having a sound sleep and rest in my house. They don’t need to send people to apologise to me.”

It will be recalled that after constituting caretaker committees at the 27 local Governments of the State, the State caretaker committee chairman later announced the sacking of the committees as directed by the national headquarter of the party.

Mungadi said the earlier inaugurated 135 members of the local government caretaker members remained dissolved

He indicated that the decision followed an earlier petition by a faction of the PDP from the state under Aminu Ibrahim Ringim which made the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP rescind the appointments.

