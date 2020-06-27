PDP gets Edo guber primary report

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Prince Uche Secondus, on Saturday, received the report of Edo guber Primary election from Bauchi State governor, Bala Muhammed, at the Wadata House.

The Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, served as the Chairman of the committee with Senator Uche Ekwunife as secretary.

Bala said the party went all the hog to ensure that all processes for electing a candidate was followed despite that the other three candidates withdrew.

Secondus, in his remarks, commended the committee for a job well done and assured them that party will implement its relevant recommendation.

