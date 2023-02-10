By: Leon Usigbe – Abuja

Former Enugu State governor, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, has been expelled from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) following his recent suspension by the party.

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the main opposition party took the decision at its 566th meeting on Friday.

Also expelled from the party is Hon. Chris Ogbu (Imo State) as well as five members from Ekiti State namely;

Ajijola Lateef Oladimeji, Olayinka James Olalere, Fayose Oluwajomiloju John, Akerele Oluyinka and Emiola Adenike Jennifer.

Recall that Tribune Online had earlier reported the suspension of Nnamani and others who were also summoned to appear before the party’s disciplinary committee.

A statement issued by Hon. Debo Ologunagba, National Publicity Secretary of the party, said NWC

approved the expulsion of the individuals for “anti-Party activities and other grave offences in violation of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017).”

The statement said the expulsion takes effect from Friday, February 10, 2023.

It added that the decision of the NWC is sequel to the recommendation of the National Disciplinary Committee and pursuant to Sections 58 and 59 (1)(g) of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017).

The PDP charged all its members across the country to remain united and focused on the mission to “Rescue, Rebuild and Redirect our nation from misrule.”





