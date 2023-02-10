Soji Ajibola

Oyo Action Alliance (AA) gubernatorial candidate, Olaniyi Ajekiigbe has lauded the judiciary for coming to the aid of the Nigerian masses by halting the untold hardship they had been subjected to by the nation’s currency redesignation by the country’s apex bank, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The Supreme Court on Wednesday gave an order for the extension of February 10 date deadline earlier given by the CBN for the old notes from being legal tender, an order that had led to excruciating pains for Nigerians, who daily throng banks for the unavailable newly redesigned Naira notes.

Reacting to the court pronouncement in a statement personally signed by the AA guber hopeful, he described the court order as true manifestation of the popular saying that the judiciary is the last hope of the common man, adding, “it was simply a masses-oriented order for which the generality of the people are extremely joyous.

“The judgment not only brought great relief to the people, it definitely saved a situation whereby there would be total breakdown of law and order in the country going by the level of anger, frustration and desperation being exhibited by the people. It was the proverbial stich in time that saves nine,” the politician noted.

He blamed the leaders of the country for the timing of the Naira redesignation, stressing that whatever might be the gains expected from the exercise had been eroded by the untold hardship people were subjected to.

“To worsen the matter, our leaders remained intransigence when it became glaring that the exercise had failed.

“That’s not the hallmark of a good leader. A good leader must be sensitive to the plight of the people and make the necessary readjustments when certain decisions seem working contrary to expectations, after all, they are not angels, they too are susceptible to human frailties unless if the intention, ab-nitio was to punish the people,” Ajekiigbe added.

