PDP condoles with Adebutu Kensington Family over mother’s death

Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed shock over the passing of Dame Caroline Oladunni Adebutu Kesington, mother of the party’s gubernatorial candidate in Ogun State.

Describing the deceased as a woman of excellent qualities who lived an exemplary life worthy of emulation and whose death should be celebrated for the indelible marks she left behind.

Dame Adebutu, Matriarch of Adebutu Dynasty, the Yeyeoba of Odogbolu as well as the Yeyemode of Iperu, is the mother of the Ogun PDP governorship candidate, Mr. Ladi Adebutu Kesington.

The party said this on Saturday in its condolence message issued by its Publicity Secretary, Hon. Hakeem Amode, who is also the Chairman, Media and Publicity, Jandor Funke 2023 Campaign.

While paying further tributes to the deceased, said her legacies as the Matriarch of the Adebutu Kesington family and her charitable life would keep her alive in the minds of those who loved her and those she inspired particularly her children, friends, and relations.

The main opposition PDP expressed heartfelt condolence for Lagos PDP governorship candidate, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor), the party Executives and members, praying to God to grant the entire family of the deceased the fortitude to bear her demise.

