The Jigawa gubernatorial candidate Abdullahi Tsoho Garba, party executives, and all elective positions decamped to APC in the state.

The former LP flag-bearer alongside his deputy and other candidates submitted themselves to governor Mohammed Badaru Abubakar at the government house a day before the visit of the ruling APC presidential candidate, Chief Bola Ahmed Tinibu to JIgawa state for a presidential campaign.

Speaking to newsmen in the government house, Comrade Abdullahi Tsoho Garba said “as you can see me, here is my running mate and all the elective position resolved and agreed to dump Labour Party and joined the ruling APC”.

According to him, they decided to drop their tickets under LP for APC in appreciation of the giant stride of governor Badaru Abubakar in the state.

“People requested for us to contest under labour party, but in the cause of our campaign tour across the state we all got to know how APC government transform the state through projects and programs that have direct bearing with command man”.

“If we are contesting for the seek of the progress of our state, it is no doubt what Jigawa needed is continuity and the best thing is to allowed APC to continue driving the force in order not to deviate from the main track “

“So from today all of us along with our political allies have joined APC and we vowed to work for its success at the national and state level in the next coming general election”.

He added, “Those who invited us to contest the election under the LP have convinced us about the development strides in the APC’s lead administration”.

“We decided that there is no need for any party to be in the opposition, because, initially, we are not contesting the election for our reasons but for the people’s wish”, Abdullahi Garba emphasises.

Comrade Garba maintained that the remaining candidates in the Labour Party are mere placeholders the major ones have joined the APC.

Receiving the decampees the state governor Alhaji Muhammad Badaru Abubakar expressed his happiness and promised to hand over them as a welcome gift to APC presidential candidate Mr Bola Tinubu.

“For those who predicted that in two weeks, APC will collapse in Jigawa, now the party appeared to be stronger and stronger, receiving candidates, Executives and members of PDP, LP and other political parties in the state”

” This is enough answer to the civilian dictator and their unscrupulous political liability man” Governor Badaru declared.