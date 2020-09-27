The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned Friday’s fresh attack on the convoy of Borno State Governor, Baba Gana Zulum, by insurgents.

The ambush led to the killing of security operatives attached to the governor.

In a statement issued by Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary in Abuja, on Sunday, the main opposition party said the repeated attack on the governor as well as the rising wave of terrorist attacks reinforce apprehensions of security compromises and lapses, which, it maintained, underpin the necessity to immediately rejig the nation’s security apparatchik.

“This is particularly with Governor Zulum’s insistence that the security architecture in the North-East axis is being compromised,” it stated.

The PDP said it is alarmed by the frightening situation where insurgents now have the temerity of repeated attacks on the armed convoy of a state governor, “which highlights the nightmare being witnessed by ordinary compatriots, as soft targets, in various troubled areas across our dear nation.”

The PDP restated its call to President Muhammadu Buhari to heed the call by well-meaning Nigerians, including the two chambers of the National Assembly, to immediately rejig the nation’s security apparatchik by replacing his Service Chiefs with fresh hands to effectively confront the security challenges facing our nation.

The PDP commiserated with Zulum as well as the families of the victims of these incessant attacks and urged the governor not to be deterred.

The party also saluted the gallantry of our troops fighting in the fronts despite all odds and urged Nigerians to remain prayerful and alert at this trying time.

