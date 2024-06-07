A chieftain of the main opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe State, Alhaji Abdulkadir Hamma Saleh (Hamsal), has rejoiced with the Emir of Gombe, Alhaji (Dr.) Abubakar Shehu Abubakar III, on the celebration of his 10 years on the throne.

Recall that Abubakar succeeded his late father as Emir in 2014, at the age of 36, as the 11th Emir of Gombe and Chairman, State Council of Traditional Rulers.

Hamma Saleh, who also holds the traditional title of ‘Dokajin Nafada’, in a press release by his media directorate issued on Friday, described the leadership of Abubakar in the last 10 years as fruitful.

According to him, “In the past decade, you have demonstrated the spirit of rare leadership in the land of Bubayero.

“You have changed the face of traditional leadership with a momentous and crucial impact on the lives of your people, especially the downtrodden and privileged.”

He added that “the peace, unity, and stability we have enjoyed in the entire land of Bubayero, particularly within the emirates, is evidence of your understanding, commitment, and love for Gombe State as a whole.

“This we will not take for granted.”

