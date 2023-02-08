Michael Ovat – Awka

Leaders and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State have dumped their parties and joined the Labour Party (LP) in the state.

Anaocha LGA, is the Council Area of the LP Presidential Candidate for the forthcoming February 25th, 2023 national election.

The defectors were Chief Ifeanyi Oji, PDP chairman Anaocha LGA; Nonso Ezeana, APC Secretary, Anaocha; Chief Charlie Chukwudebelu, Ward 2 Chairman PDP Agulu (Peter Obi’s ward) and Chief Elias Abana, former chairman of APGA Ward 4 Agulu.

They all joined LP with their teaming followers.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the defectors joined the LP at a mini rally staged for Mr Peter Obi and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed at Igwe Central Palace, Agulu, on Wednesday, under the chairmanship of Chief Franklin Anazodo.

The new party members said that they resolved to join LP because they believed that Obi was the best person to lead Nigeria at the moment.

Convener of the rally, Chief Paulinus Aniagbaoso, said that the people of Agulu community and Anaocha LGA, in general, had resolved to vote massively for LP from top to bottom.

Aniagbaoso, former president-general of Agulu People’s Union (APU) and currently the Traditional Prime Minister of Agulu Kingdom (Onowu Agulu) said the people of the town, irrespective of their various party affiliations, met and resolved to vote for Obi because he’s the most qualified candidate for the job.

“We organised a meeting for all the political parties in Anaocha LGA and discussed critical issues concerning this election, particularly Obi’s acceptance across Nigeria.

“We reasoned that if Nigerians across regions and ethnic divides have accepted Peter Obi and are supporting him massively, what then will be the contribution of Agulu town and Anaocha LGA where he comes from?

“So, at the meeting, everybody agreed to give up the various posts they were holding in their various political parties and join hands with Obi in the LP. The people of Agulu resolved to vote all the LP candidates from top to bottom,” Aniagbaoso said.





Chairman of LP in the state, Ugoo Eme, commended the defectors for their “bold move”, saying that they took the right decision.

He encouraged them to join other teaming members of the party in their ongoing door-to-door campaigns in the state to ensure that all the party’s candidates win in the state.

“Come out and be fully involved. You need to come out in your numbers and vote massively for the LP.

“Obi did very well as governor and we believe he will do well as president. PDP says it is contesting with LP and APC says the same thing. This means that they know that we stand a very good chance to win this election.

“Door-to-door campaign of the LP is ongoing now. Please, join them in that good effort,” he said.

Also speaking, the traditional ruler of Agulu, Igwe Innocent Obodoako, said that he was pleased with the massive support his subject, Obi, was getting across the country, saying he was confident he would win the presidential poll.

Candidate of LP for Anambra Central Senatorial District, Senator Victor Umeh, said that Obi had shown in clear terms that he was ready for the job.

“We’re lucky to have somebody like Peter Obi whom the Nigerian people want as their president. Obi has what it would take to reposition Nigeria. God is using him as an instrument”, he said.

Speaking further, Umeh alleged that one of his opponents has been going everywhere, lying that he was no longer in the contest.

“Some people are going about lying that I am no longer contesting for the Senate. I know the law. Before I joined LP, I checked the law of the land. I also consulted the INEC who told me that I could contest for the Senate under LP,” he said.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE