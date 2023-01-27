PDP accuses INEC, APC of destroying PVCs in Nasarawa

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Nasarawa State has raised the alarm over an alleged move by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to undermine its electoral fortunes by destroying Permanent Voter Cards in its strongholds.

The party said the move was through alleged connivance with a staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), whose identity it gave as Mr. Danlami Umar-Dandina.

The party through its Public Relations Officer, Mr. Ibrahim Hamza, told journalists in Lafia on Friday that it uncovered the anomaly in Awe local government area of the state.

Mr. Hamza alleged that the INEC staff, the Electoral Officer in charge of the Awe LGA, conspired with some APC leaders to burn its loyalists’ PVCs in a bid to disenfranchise them in the upcoming general elections.

His words, “The attention of our party has been drawn to the unfortunate and illegal act of the Electoral Officer of INEC in Awe LGA on his collaboration with some members of the APC to destroy and burn a large number of Permanent Voter Cards belonging to members and supporters of our party, the PDP.

“The affected eligible voters in the area reported the matter to the Police, and the suspects, who are members of the APC, were arrested and taken to the State Criminal Investigation Department, where they agreed to have committed the crime.

“We are calling for the immediate arrest and sack of the Electoral Officer. We also want his collaborators to be arrested and prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to others.

“We are urging INEC to ensure that all PVCs illegally given to APC members in the area are withdrawn immediately and handed over to their original owners. In the case of the destroyed PVCs, INEC should do everything possible to ensure they are replaced before the 2023 elections.

However, the Head of the Department of Voters Education and Publicity of INEC in the state, Mr. Ibrahim Onawo, declined comment when our reporter sought the commission’s position.