Ebonyi APGA appoints Campaign DG, Media Director

Hon. Samuel Agwu Okporie has emerged as the Campaign Director General of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), and Mr. Charles Otu is the Director of Media, and Publicity, Ebonyi State.

According to the party, the appointment of the duo was contained in a letter of appointment endorsed by the Campaign’s Secretariat and made available to the media on behalf of the APGA Governorship candidate, Professor Benard Ifeanyi Odoh and his Deputy, Dr. Nkata Chuku.

The party disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abakaliki.

They also noted that the campaign council has indicated that it shall, within the next week, formally inaugurate its campaign council for the full commencement of official engagements of all those appointed to the campaign council.

The statement reads in part, “The Ebonyi State Chapter of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA has appointed Hon. Samuel Agwu Okporie as its Campaign Director General.

“Conveying the decision in a letter of appointment endorsed by the Campaign’s Secretariat and made available to the media on behalf of the APGA Governorship candidate, Professor Benard Ifeanyi Odoh, and his Deputy, Dr. Nkata Chuku, the council stated that the role of Okporie among other terms of reference is to spearhead and coordinate the campaign activities of the campaign council otherwise known as Odohzia Campaign Organisation for the 2023 general elections.

“A lawyer by profession, Okporie hails from Amoso Edda in Afikpo South L.G.A. of Ebonyi state. He holds a Bachelor of Technology in Chemical/Petrochemical Engineering from the then Rivers State University of Science and Technology, Port Harcourt, now Rivers State University. He acquired a Bachelor of Law from the same institution and then proceeded to the Nigerian Law school, Enugu Campus, where he was called to Nigerian Bar.

“He has been engaged in private legal practice for over a decade and is presently the Principal Partner in Samfrek Attorneys of S. A.Okporie & company.

“An astute politician, a community leader, and a top lawyer with vast experience in litigation, particularly in political and land matters, Okorie has demonstrated capacity in handling and successfully managing diverse assignments in and out of the political circles.

"His appointment reinforces the Prof Benard Ifeanyi Odoh-led Odohzia Ebonyi team believe in putting forward Ebonyi's best at all levels of leadership.





Similarly, the Odohzhia Ebonyi campaign council had earlier announced the appointment of Mr. Charles Otu as its Director, Media and Publicity.

In an appointment letter dated 1st October 2022 and made available to the Press, the campaign council listed his terms of reference to include coordinating media-related activities for the Odohzhia Ebonyi campaign council.

“Otu, a journalist of over a decade of practice from Afikpo North L.G.A., holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

Meanwhile, the campaign council has indicated that it shall formally inaugurate its campaign council within the week for full commencement of official engagements of all those appointed into the campaign council.”