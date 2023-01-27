We didn’t demolish 40,000 shops – MD Kaduna Market. 

Contrary to the erroneous claim that the Kaduna state government has demolished about 40,000 shops in the state, the Managing Director of the Kaduna Market Development and Management Company, Tamar Nandul, said it wasn’t true.

However, she quickly added that only 5,000 shops were demolished. But the government had built place over 14, 000 shops.

She made this known during the Flag-off to disburse the Uba Sani Grant to traders across Kaduna State on Friday.

According to the MD, over 700 traders have been empowered with N20 million by the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the State, Senator Uba Sani.

“The impact of this grant is immediate and transformational. We are sincerely grateful for this and pray to God to reward you, bless you abundantly, protect you and prepare you to do even more.

“It is only in 9 markets that there was demolition; in 8 of these markets apart from Kasuwan Bacci, we provided temporary markets for traders to continue their business while construction is ongoing.

Nandul noted that “across these nine markets, 7,915 traders were affected by our activities, but most of them did not even have shops, the number of shops demolished is just about 5,000 and in their place, we are building 14,677 shops and have already allocated 7,915 in these nine markets.

“We have also started handing over shops to traders in Ungwan Rimi and Barnawa, and we will begin at Kawo next week by God’s grace. The third phase of Sabon Gari and Kasuwan Bacci will also be handed over soon.

“We have heard some people claiming this is because of politics, and I have also asked them to come and do their politics. We want to strongly encourage this kind of politics that empowers people to become owners of their business promises, which provides support for traders to increase their capital or pay off their debts.

“I also want to advise the traders not to let anyone politicise their development, this administration of Mal. Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai, of which Senator Uba Sani is a core team member, is focused on the development of people regardless of their political party.





“These naysayers are out to deceive you and cheat you. They are the same people who boasted that the market redevelopment program of Governor el-Rufai was a scam, but we are here today. You can all attest to the transformation in markets across Kaduna State.

“We are aware some of them have peddled the fake news that we demolished 40,000 shops, and we are using this opportunity to challenge them to show their proof.

“What we know as the truth is that today we are building over 20 markets across the State. Some have even been completed, some have been commissioned, and some are already in use”.