By Seyi Sokoya

For the Paul and Ceecee Oniya Gospel and Cultural Heritage Group, music is the only language the soul understands, either through the lyrics or rhythms.

The musician and his sociocultural group, Ceecee Oniya Gospel and Cultural Heritage group in Nigeria, want to keep promoting African culture through their band as they thrill people with their performances.

The group thrilled dignitaries including the wife of the Ogun State governor, Chief (Mrs) Bamidele Abiodun and wife of the former president, Chief (Mrs) Christiana Obasanjo, during a performance at the album launch of the “African is my Cultural Heritage” in Abuja recently.

The group was also recognised by the Pentecostal Christian Association of Nigeria for its recent achievements and awards from the United Kingdom.

The group, which is also into cultural movies production, is cutting across boundaries and touching lives with their positive vibes, as well as helping people out of depression through their brand.

