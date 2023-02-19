By Segun Adebayo

The Alimosho Arts Community Initiative (AACI), organisers of Kulture Fest, on Friday, paid a courtesy visit to the President of the Performing Musicians Employers Association of Nigeria (PMAN), Pretty Okafor, at the new corporate office in Lekki, Lagos.

Speaking on behalf of the AACI convener, Chief Obani Anthony Oluwabiyi Boyede Greenlyte, the Team Lead of the AACI team, Thompson Ubong, applauded Okafor for his leadership strides since he emerged president of the association.

Ubong added that the purpose of the visit was to formally meet with the PMAN president for the first time and to express gratitude for the protection of the interest of musicians as well as the introduction of programmes in support of grassroots talents.

The AACI, while familiarising with the music body, also introduced the President to the biggest art gathering in Alimosho – Kulture Fest.

Another member of the AACI delegation, Favour Cyracus, spoke briefly about the success of the 2022 edition of Kulture Fest. She stated that the event was a rallying point for music acts in the Alimosho community as well as artistes from other parts of Lagos.

In order to achieve even greater success in the coming edition, the team appealed to the president of PMAN for guidance in achieving upcoming AACI projects as well as sponsorship recommendations for Kulture Fest 2023.

Responding, Okafor appreciated the gesture of the team while also stressing the need for collaboration.

He explained PMAN’s plan to take the message of the association to the grassroots. This he said would take the shape of a Talent Hunt and Promotion Campaign, which would be done in communities.

Okafor stated PMAN’s readiness to support Kulture Fest as a means to reach up-and-coming music talents within and outside the Alimosho community.





