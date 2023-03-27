Bola Badmus

Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has mourned the passing of former Chief of General Staff (CGS), Lt. General Donaldson Oladipo Diya, GCON, describing his death as another loss of a patriotic Nigerian and an illustrious Yoruba son.

Afenifere said this in a condolence message issued on Monday by its National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi while reacting to the death of the former Chief of Defence Staff during the regime of late General Sani Abacha.

Diya, born in Odogbolu, Ogun State on April 3, 1944, breathed his last in the early hours of Sunday, March 26, 2023, as contained in a statement by his first son, Barrister Oyesinmilola Diya.

Afenifere described Diya, who was once Military Governor of Ogun State between 1984 and 1985 as a patriot who made invaluable contributions to Nigeria.

“He contributed his quota through his participation in the civil war fought to keep Nigeria one.

“He further did his bit afterwards, including his services as military governor of Ogun State,” Ajayi said.

Just as the Afenifere’s spokesperson recalled, Diya’s attempt to dissuade Abacha from the inglorious paths he was embarking upon contributed to the trumped-up Coup charge against him.

Ajayi, on behalf of Afenifere, commiserated with the immediate family of the late Army General, Ogun State, Yoruba land and Nigeria as a whole, praying for the peaceful repose of the deceased’s soul, even as the pan- Yoruba socio-political group called on those at the helm of affairs to ensure that good governance prevailed so that the sacrifices of patriots, including Diya would not be in vain.

