Following his re-election as governor of the state, the Oyo State wing of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), has called on Governor Seyi Makinde to consolidate on the previously recorded achievements of his administration in the upcoming second term in office.

The union urged Makinde to see his reelection as a reflection of people’s opinion, adding that it is equally a result of his numerous enduring people-oriented policies and programmes.

NUT stated this in a congratulatory letter signed by the State Chairman, Oladimeji Raji and Secretary, Salami Olukayode, and made available to newsmen in Ibadan on Monday.

Oyo NUT assured the Governor Seyi Makinde-led administration of her unflinching loyalty, support and dedication to his well-nurtured principle of governance.

The union prayed that God grants Makinde the wisdom of Solomon and the strength of David to further lead Oyo State to a safe anchor among the comity of States in Nigeria.

The letter read in part: “the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Oyo State Wing and its Sister organs (ANCOPSS and AOPSHON) are overwhelmed with the landslide victory recorded by His Excellency, Engr Seyi Makinde in the just concluded gubernatorial election held on Saturday 18 March 2023 and felt pleased to identify with him on the success of this hard-fought hut resoundingly won the battle of his bid for re-election into office as the Executive Governor of our dear state.

“Notedly, the numerous enduring people-oriented policies and programmes of His Excellency vis-a-vis the human nature of his leadership principles, even distribution of dividends of democracy which remain unabated for a record time of forty-six months and his track records of achievements in governance, particularly in the education sectors remain major factors that have contributed to his unprecedented success at the poll. It is our wish, therefore, to humbly implore His Excellency to consolidate on the previously recorded achievements in the upcoming second term in office for enhanced growth and development of Oyo State.”

