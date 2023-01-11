Collect your PVC or face sanctions — Niger NLC tells Civil Servants

By Adelowo Oladipo - Minna
The Nigeria Labour Congress, Niger State Council has said that it was considering a plan to stop workers in the state who have no Permanent Votes Cards(PVCs) from collecting their monthly salary.

The NLC chairman in the State Comrade Idris Lakpene handed down the warning during an interview with the newsmen in Minna, just as he expressed dismay at a situation where a citizen of this country would fail to take his/ her Civic duty/ responsibility serious.

Comrade Lakpene thereby charged workers in the state to fully participate in politics, stressing that PVCs would enable them to elect leaders that can better their working conditions and to bring meaningful development to the state.

He further explained that any Civil servants in the state who deliberately refused to collect his Personal Voter’s Card (PVC) shall have his salary stopped or faced suspension as another way of punishment.

In a similar vein , the Chairman of the State chapter of the Nigeria Youth Council, Comrade Abdullahi Muhammad Ishaq Kuta has called on the Youths in the state to ensure that they collect their PVCs as this year’s general elections in the country draw nearer.

He stated that Youths were the backbone of every societal development hence need for the youths to engage in politics for the betterment of the society and the state in particular.

