Vigilante group arrests 5 terrorists in Bauchi

The arrest is coming in continuation of the aggressive operations against the activities of bandits in the area

At least 5 suspected bandits who have been terrorising communities in Alkaleri LGA of Bauchi have been arrested by the vigilante group in the State.

The arrest is coming in continuation of the aggressive operations against the activities of bandits and kidnappers who have not allowed communities around the Area a breathing space in recent times.

Caretaker Committee Chairman of the Council, Hon. Bala Ibrahim Alkaleri announced the arrest of the suspected kidnappers at Mansur village of Gwana District.

According to a statement made available by the Council’s Caretaker Committee Chairman, the suspects were apprehended during a special patrol by joint vigilante groups instructed by the Council.

ALSO READ: Insecurity: 80,000 Boko Haram, families have surrendered so far – FG

Bala Ibrahim commended members of the vigilantes for working with conventional security outfits towards securing towns and villages, stated that the council would sustain the provision of all necessary support.

According to him, “the local government is committed to complement effort of Governor Bala Mohammed towards protecting lives and properties of people across the area”.

The Caretaker Committee Chairman has also ordered a special patrol by members of the vigilante group in some communities around Pali District where two suspected kidnappers were arrested and about five people rescued.

This is part of the move to complement the efforts of the State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir and other relevant security agencies in curbing the incessant crime and criminality in the state.

He promised to sustain the fight against insecurity for the overall development of the local government and the state as well as to intensify surveillance in and around the area to guarantee peace and security of the communities.