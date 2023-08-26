Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has assured Rivers State University’s students that the Police will surely apprehend the culprits behind hostel robbery and sexual assault.

Fubara stated this to newsmen during a visit to the university following the incident and subsequent protest by female students.

He said, “Honestly, I was really bitter that such a thing would be happening in this jet age. Somebody broke into the female hostel to go and molest girls.

“I said I won’t just send my aides and the Police, I will come and see things myself and assess the situation.

Governor Siminalayi added that the victims will be given adequate medical care, and such won’t repeat itself.

“For those students who are victims, I will make sure that they get the required medical attention. And we are going to make sure it doesn’t repeat itself.

“I will also liaise with the school authority to improve the security situation,” Governor Fubara said.

Recall that Tribune online reported that hoodlums suspected of being armed robbers broke into three dormitories populated by female students near the university’s back gate and stole mobile phones, laptops, and other belongings, while four students were allegedly injured on Thursday.

