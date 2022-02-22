Pascal Altima turns 50, sends message of survival to Nigeria

Celebrated Nigerian-born Canadian actor and producer, Pascal Atuma turned 50 today, February 22 with mixed feelings.

According to the celebrated thespian who is also the Chairman/CEO, TABIC Records Ltd., while he’s is grateful to Canada and Canadians who found him worthy as the recipient of the ‘2021 Best Black Actor In Canada’, the Ikwuano Umuahia, Abia State-native frowned at the social ills of tribalism, religious intolerance, bitter politics, and corruption beguiling Nigeria, his country of birth, thus preventing her from attaining its full potential.

“As grateful as I am, I also have mixed feelings because of the adverse effects of tribalism, religious intolerance, bitter politics, and corruption in Nigeria, my country of birth. We have failed to attain our full potential mainly due to bad choices in choosing some of our past leaders,” Atuma stated on his official Instagram handle.

The versatile entrepreneur then urged the youths to rise and save Nigeria by not voting along the religious, ethnic and tribal line when the general elections come in 2023.

“…If Nigeria can look for the best men and women irrespective of tribe or religion, we will have a chance to rebuild Nigeria from its present ruins caused by years of Ethnic Politics and confusing religion,” he stated.

“Tribalism put round pegs in square holes, thereby making it extremely difficult for the best hands and professionals to participate in building a nation.

“Tribalism will raise primordial favours above rewards for good jobs done, creating a downward slope for Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and hence impoverishment is imminent.

“Therefore, if Nigeria must progress, we must eradicate tribalism. Let’s unite the Centrifugal forces of Nigeria beyond ethnic and sectional sentiments in the choice of candidates into public office.

“Development and wealth do not speak the language of Ethnicity; Growth and development speak a universal language. Therefore, if Nigeria can look for the best men and women irrespective of tribe or religion, we will have a chance to rebuild Nigeria from its present ruins caused by years of Ethnic Politics and confusing religion.

“Together, we can build the Nigeria of our dreams. Happy birthday to me,” he concluded.

