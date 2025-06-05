Parliamentary power vs. executive overreach: Global examples and Nigeria’s contrast (2)

Nigeria: When laws are flouted, not enforced

THE contrast with Nigeria is stark. Though Nigeria has a democratic constitution with a bicameral National Assembly and state houses, its executives often sidestep the laws. In March 2025, President Bola Tinubu shocked observers by declaring a state of emergency in Rivers State and suspending the elected governor, deputy governor and assembly – actions that experts say have “no support” in the Constitution. The President’s own lawyers concede the Constitution does not allow the president to unilaterally dissolve a state government. Critics warn this sets “a dangerous precedent” that undermines democratic governance. Similarly, at the federal level, Senator Mohammed Ndume (from the President’s party) accused Tinubu of “bypassing the National Assembly” to take on billions in debt for questionable projects, effectively sidelining legislative approval. In effect, Mr. Tinubu borrowed nearly $10 billion outside normal oversight, prompting legal and political outcry but no immediate check.

At the state level in Nigeria, there have been numerous standoffs between governors and assemblies. In Rivers State in 2024, Governor Siminalayi Fubara repeatedly refused to sign bills into law, effectively vetoing legislation on public procurement and assembly staffing. The Assembly responded by invoking the constitution: it held a session without him and passed the bills by a two-thirds majority override. As Assembly Speaker Martin Amaewhule said, the legislature’s action was a “resolute stance against executive overreach”. The Speaker even warned of “potential repercussions” if the governor continued to flout the law. The Assembly emphasized that under section 100(5) of the 1999 Constitution it had the right to override a withheld assent.

Yet in many cases, Nigerian executives simply ignore such rebukes. Governors frequently dissolve local councils or withhold funds despite Supreme Court rulings. For example, the Supreme Court declared that state governments must respect local council autonomy – yet many governors blatantly defy this judgment. The country’s Attorney-General warned that “persistent disobedience to the Supreme Court judgment” on local governments is “tantamount to treason”. Despite this stern language, governors have largely faced no real penalties, and local councils remain dysfunctional in some states.

Consequences of Lawless Leadership: The ongoing executive defiance in Nigeria has grave repercussions. It erodes the rule of law and public trust and triggers political crises and in fact undermines democracy itself. When legislative bodies are ignored or when legislative bodies and democracy are threatened or dominated by the executive.

In Rivers State, for example, the emergency rule and assembly showdown sparked legal battles and deep political unrest. International observers note that without enforcement of constitutional limits, Nigeria risks sliding toward impunity. As one legal expert put it, a leader who “does not acknowledge the law” is sending invitation to chaos. In effect, Nigeria’s pattern of ignoring assembly and court decisions has produced uncertainty and conflict, which is an indirect invitation to chaos.

In contrast to countries like the U.S., U.K., Canada, Germany and India – where legislatures routinely assert authority over the executive – Nigeria’s experience warns how fragile democracy becomes when laws are disregarded. Those other nations’ examples demonstrate that when presidents, prime ministers or chancellors run afoul of law, the legislature or judiciary steps in (through veto overrides, no-confidence votes or court orders) to enforce accountability. Nigeria’s leaders, by contrast, face few constraints; as of 2025 many governors and even the president operate with de facto immunity, often brushing aside constitutional limits without consequences. The result is a weakened parliament, eroded democracy.

