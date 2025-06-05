Eid-El-Kabir: Matawalle distributes 3,000 rams to Zamfara APC members

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Mohammed Matawalle has distributed 3,000 rams to members of All Progressive Congress (APC), less privileged persons, religious leaders, groups and organizations in Zamfara to celebrate Eid-El-Kabir in the state.

Speaking during the formal distribution of the rams on Wednesday in Gusau, the state capital, Zamfara state chairman APC, Hon. Tukur Umar Danfulani explained that 1,400 rams is to be distributed to 14 local government party officials.

“For onward distribution, a total of 1,400 rams would be given to APC officials at local government level, where each of the 14 local government would get 100 rams as part of the minister gesture in the state,” he revealed.

According to him, APC state and local government working committees, elders, youths and religious leaders will be given 1,600 rams across the state.

Danfulani lauded the efforts of the minister toward providing welfare to supporters of APC and other less privileged people particularly in this period of sacrifice for Eid -El Kabir in the state.

He urged people in the state to continue to pray for peace and intensify seeking Allah intervention to end banditry activities in the state, North and country at large.

