PAP, Navy to train ex-agitators on garment stitching, branding

The Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) says it has concluded collaborations with the Nigerian Navy (NN) to train ex-agitators in various fields of human endervour for the purpose of developing and restoring lasting peace in the Niger Delta Region.

This was disclosed when the Interim Administrator of PAP, Major-General Barry Tariye Ndiomu (rtd) received the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo in his office on Thursday.

Ndiomu was represented by PAP Head of Reintegration, Mr. Wilfred Musa while the Chief of Nigerian Naval Engineering College, Rear Admiral Sdel Ladan, led the visiting team on behalf of Gambo.

Speaking, Musa lauded the world-class facility of the Naval Engineering College, while thanking the Chief of Naval Engineering and his team for the visit and assured them of PAP’s readiness to explore a mutually beneficial working relationship as well as continued partnership, which PAP would fully leverage on to train its delegates in the days ahead.

He said, “We’ll be very happy to explore the opportunities provided by the Navy to bring this collaboration to reality. I want to believe that amongst other things, this is the highest level of this meeting. I was amazed by the garment-making unit of the school. It is so elaborate.

“We have run dozens of training in the past but we have never had the opportunity to work with any of the academies that have the amount of infrastructure and the layout of what we saw at the naval engineering school.

“They make the garment there and they brand them. They stitch and package the garments. What that tells us is that we can have our delegates acquire that skill and also understand what it means to specialize and they will have a good appreciation of the value chain.

“An end-to-end of it is that you can decide to major as monogramming expert or as the one who is branding while another man is making the garment. Also, we observed that it was one man to one machine. So, there is no excuse for saying you don’t have a machine.

“Once again, you are highly welcome. We thank you for this visit and also for being willing and happy to work with PAP in moving our mandate to the next level.”

In his remark, Ladan said the visit was a reciprocal one made to consolidate and deepen the growing partnership with the Naval Engineering College.

He thanked Ndiomu for his good leadership of PAP as the Nigerian Navy hopes to develop a fruitful relationship with the Amnesty Office.

It will be recalled that PAP’s leadership had earlier visited as MD inspected the school facility with the aim of training delegates there.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE