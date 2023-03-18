Rachael Omidiji

Popular Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli has called on Nigerians to tag INEC, as they have failed to show up in her usual polling unit at the Victoria Garden City (VGC)s but were instructed to go to the polling unit on the express of Lagos State.

The mother of four , in company of other prominent people like Fela Durotoye and his wife, confirmed in a video via her Instagram page on Saturday morning, 18th March 2023.

She further said many people are in the polling unit, waiting for INEC officials to exercise their franchise.

Omoni said, “So it’s a 8:00 AM, and we’re set up; as you can see, we are fully set up here. Everything is completely organized all the polling units are here but Inec has said they are not coming into VGC; they’re going to set up on the express.

I don’t understand why thousands of people are in here to vote and then you want us to go to the express. This has never happened before they’re saying they’re not coming in, so please start tagging INEC and tell them we’re all set up, we’re here, we’re waiting, and they set this up, pulling it this way we posted the last time.

I’ve always we’ve always voted here for years, you know, every election cycle. Yeah, now they said they’re going to the express setup. I wish you all come out to express how thousands of people vote at the, so that makes sense. Please, please, please now, please wait. Nobody has any drama at this time; please, please, let’s do it.”